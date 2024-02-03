Listen to an audio recording of the ‘clash’ between Wontumi and Kokosohene at Antoa’s shrine

General News of Saturday, 3 February 2024

The Ashanti Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, a.k.a. Chairman Wontumi, reportedly clashed with the Kokosohene, Nana Kwaku Duah, when the two men met at the Antoa shrine to reverse a curse the former pronounced on the latter.



Wontumi is said to have cursed the Kokosohene and his family by invoking the Antoa deity after the chief allegedly wrongly accused him of making derogatory remarks against the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



The Asanteman Tradition Council, while settling the matter directed that the two men present themselves at the shrine of the deity for arbitration and rituals to release them from the deity's oath.



An audio recording of what transpired when the two men met at the shrine has been shared by Kumasi-based Oheneba Media.



The recording showed the drama that unfolded as the caretakers of the shrine were trying to ascertain what led to Wontumi pronouncing the curse on the chief.



While Wontumi insisted that he never uttered any derogatory comments against the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Kokosohene maintained his earlier statement that indeed the regional chairman disrespected Otumfuo with some unprintable words.



The chief said that Wontumi said that he had his own kingdom in the Ashanti Region but the NPP regional chairman refuted the chief's claim; explaining that he was only talking about a political kingdom and not of the Otumfuo’s kingdom.



“I don’t say that. The kingdom I made reference to was a political kingdom,” Wontumi could be heard saying after one of the Antoa caretakers asked him whether he said he had a kingdom and he could challenge the Asantehene.



“If I even thought of disrespecting the Otumfuo, let me be punished… I mentioned the name of the person I was making the comments against... It was never against the Asantehene. It was him (the Kokosohene) who mentioned the name of the Otumfuo,” Wontumi insisted after further probes.



The Kokosohene also insisted, “He said it, I was sitting by him”.



The caretakers urged Wontumi to admit that he made the remarks and clarified the contest he made them but the NPP Ashanti regional Chairman insisted that he never thought of it.



They warned that if they are to consult Antoa on who was speaking the truth it would lead to disastrous consequences including deaths.



The conflicting narratives presented at the sacred place prompted the caretakers to direct them back to Manhyia for a proper resolution.



The dispute revolves around allegations that Wontumi insulted Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during the NPP's parliamentary vetting process.



The Asanteman Traditional Council recently cleared Wontumi of these allegations, but the curse placed on the Kokosohene remains unresolved until a comprehensive settlement is reached at Manhyia.



