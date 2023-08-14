List of properties that were demolished for the construction of the National Cathedral

General News of Monday, 14 August 2023

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has brought to light a list of properties that were demolished just to make way for the construction of the National Cathedral.



The MP took to Twitter to share the list and it features an array of properties belonging to prominent individuals and organisations.



“Judges’ Bungalows, Judicial Training Institute, Passport Head Office” the tweet stated.



It continued to add the “Scholarship Secretariat, Malian Ambassador’s Residence, Comsys Ghana Limited, Waterstone Realty Apartment Complex and CHRAJ Deputy Commissioner’s Residence.”



Ablakwa's tweet emphasised his disbelief at the number of properties that were sacrificed for the construction of the National Cathedral.



According to the MP, he can’t wait for a parliamentary probe to begin into the controversies that surround the national cathedral.



“Never again in our history should such presidential recklessness be tolerated. I really can’t wait for the Parliamentary probe to begin. Ghana First,” the tweet concluded.





