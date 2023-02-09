Linda Awuni to contest Adentan constituency candidature in upcoming NDC primaries

Politics of Thursday, 9 February 2023

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Linda Assibi Awuni, has announced she will represent the party in the Adentan Constituency.



The engineer has communicated her plan to contest the position in the party’s upcoming parliamentary primaries scheduled for May 13, 2023.



In a statement announcing her intent, the KNUST alumni said her quest was “borne out of my resolve to ensure a better leadership for the Adentan Constituency and Ghana under H.E. John Dramani Mahama in 2025 and beyond.”



Mrs Awuni believes her contribution will be geared towards helping the opposition party secure election victory in 2024.



Furthermore, with the support and prayers of the constituency executives, Council of Elders and the rank and file of the party and with hard work, I will lead the party to retain the seat of NDC in Adentan Constituency in the 2024 general elections,” she said in a communiqué.



Profile



Linda Assibi Awuni holds a BSc. in Geological Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.



She also hold a post-graduate diploma in Project Management from the Galilee Institute of Management in Israel.



Currently, she is the Managing Director of BOHA Engineering Limited, an indigenous company specialised in providing engineering solutions and services to industries across Ghana and beyond.



Her father was the first assemblyman for Gbentanaa-Manmomo electoral area in the Adentan before it was carved out of Ashiaman.



