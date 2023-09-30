Limited registration exercise: Prof Alabi visits centres in GAR

Politics of Saturday, 30 September 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Prof Joshua Alabi, the former National Vice Chairman of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), continued his tour to some registration centres as part of the ongoing limited registration exercise by the Electoral Commission on Friday, September 29, 2023.



The visit started at 11:00 am.



Prof Alabi visited various constituencies, including OkaiKoi North, OkaiKoi Central, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso North, Ayawaso Central, Ayawaso West Wuogon, and Klottey Koley.



The purpose of his visit is to monitor the ongoing voter registration exercise.



He was accompanied by the Greater Accra Regional Vice Chairman, William Vinyo.



The announcement urged the mentioned constituencies to take note of this important visit by the National Vice Chairman.



The message was signed by Mr Jerry Johnson, the Regional Communication Officer for the Greater Accra Region.