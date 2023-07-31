'Like it or not, God put this country in my hands' - Owusu Bempah brags

Religion of Monday, 31 July 2023

The founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, has claimed that he was ordained by God for Ghana and the world at large.



Reiterating that he has the power to determine what happens in Ghana especially politically.



According to him, he was the power to determine whether things would go on well in the country or not.



Speaking to his congregation on Sunday (July 30), the pastor told his congregation at the tail end of his sermon.



"Without my involvement, Ghana won’t progress as it should. If I am angry, things won’t go well. If I am pleased, the nation prospers. My anger makes the country go any how. I am not God, but I am his prophet.



"Like it or not, God put this country in my hands. God called me through my spiritual father, prophet Kwame Poku. God said I have been called for the nation Ghana and the world at large and had put the nation in my hands," he stressed.



He continued: “I would not talk much but what I’m saying is that there are elders in Ghana. And by God’s grace, I’m one of the elders. It is impossible to take me out of it both spiritually and physically."



