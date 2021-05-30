Lightning struck woman dead in Kpassa

Regional News of Sunday, 30 May 2021

Source: GNA

Ninah Uwumbornyi, a 23-year-old woman at Kpassa has been struck dead by lightning, following a brief rainstorm at Kpassa in the Nkwanta North District of the Oti Region.



The incident occurred at the Kpassa JHS B school park on Friday.



Mr Kadil Obrenya, Kpassa West Electoral Area government appointee, narrated the sad incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).



The Assemblyman said the deceased, who was walking across the park at the time of the rainstorm, was struck by thunder and died on the spot.



He said the incident was a shock to the residents of the Kpassa community.



The GNA gathered that the deceased came from Blajai in the Kpandai District and was currently going through her apprenticeship at Kpassa in the Nkwanta North District.



Kpassa District Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr Thomas Hodanu confirmed the incident to the GNA and said the body of the deceased was released to the family for burial.