Life is important than position - Failed Mfantseman MP aspirant after snub

Mr. James Korsah Brown contested in the 2020 NPP parliamentary premieres

Failed New Patriotic Party(NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Mfantseman Constituency, Mr. James Korsah Brown has asked his teeming supporters to respect the decision of the party’s leadership.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced that the wife of the late Member of Parliament (MP) of the Mfantseman Constituency Ekow Quansah Hayford, Ophelia Hayford will be representing the party in the impending election.



This has been greeted with mixed feelings with a resistant group emerging in the constituency calling on the party to rescind the decision and allow for a contest or replace the slain MP with his opponent in the Party’s primaries.



But reacting to these calls, James Korsah Brown said he does not endorse any form of awkward behaviours and demonstrations which will put the constituency and the country in a harms way.



Calling for calm in a post on Facebook, James Korsah Brown said: “I urge all and sundry in Mfantseman to keep calm and allow NEC to go through the replacement process accordingly,as we continue to mourn our MP and bring the perpetrators to book."



"I believe the NEC will make a good decision in the best interest of the Party and the nation at large. I do not endorse any form of demonstrations and/or whatsoever that might put our Constituency and nation in an awkward position. Life is more important than position, let’s continue to mourn our MP in peace”.





