Libya repatriates 165 Ghanaians

General News of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana's Embassy in Tripoli, in partnership with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), has coordinated the repatriation of 165 Ghanaian nationals from Libya to Ghana.



The move, announced by the Information Ministry in a press release on Thursday, February 8, will see the group arrive at Kotoka International Airport at 1500 hours GMT.



This effort follows similar initiatives, including the repatriation of 169 Ghanaians from Tripoli to Accra last October, and the voluntary return of 134 Ghanaian nationals from Misrata to Ghana on October 10, 2023, under the Voluntary Humanitarian Return (VHR) programme.



In total, 629 Ghanaians have benefited from the VHR programme in 2023.



Priority has been accorded to individuals in detention centres, those in need of medical assistance, families with children, stranded individuals, and destitute individuals requiring aid to return to Ghana.



