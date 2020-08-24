Politics of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: 3 News

Liberal Party to borrow $100m to fix housing deficit – Akpaloo

Kofi Akpaloo, Founder and Leader, Liberal Party of Ghana

Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) Kofi Akpaloo has revealed that his administration, if he wins this year’s elections, will borrow an amount of $100million to address the accommodation problems facing the country.



He noted that at the moment, most families and individuals in Ghana are unable to afford decent accommodation for themselves. But he assured that this situation will be reversed should he win the polls.



Ghana is estimated to be saddled with a one-million housing deficit. Successive governments have over the years attempted to tackle the problem with affordable housing projects but have not been successful.



Mr Akpaloo told journalists in Accra on Saturday, August 22 that he will also abolish the two-year rent advance payment in Ghana and make the payment monthly basis.



“In government, LPG is going to borrow money not less than $100million to fix all our housing needs,” he said.



“We have realized that a lot of people are living in slums.



“Not that alone when you visit places like Krofuom, Ashtown , Bantama and anywhere in Kumasi and Accra you will see that about 10 people living in a single room, so we have to do something about it .



“We have a plan and the plan is that we want to build high-rise building, chamber and hall with toilet and bath so that you can have people renting those accommodation paying monthly rent instead of paying yearly or two years advance.”

