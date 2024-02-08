Let us work together whether you won or lost – NPP Chair to members

Politics of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim, has urged members of the party to work together to secure a resounding victory for the elephant in the 2024 general elections.



He particularly admonished failed presidential candidates, MPs, former MPs, appointees to put the past behind them.and work towards victory.



He was addressing the party during Dr. Bawumia’s address to the nation on February 7, 2024, at the UPSA auditorium, Accra.



“I expect all parliamentary candidates and party executives to take immediate action by reaching out to all unsuccessful aspirants and forming formidable constituency campaign teams to guarantee our party retains its majority in the 10th parliament. Failure to do so is not an option.



"We have to ensure we do away with our differences and come together. Let us bridge every gap, heal every wound, and work together with renewed passion for victory.



“When we stand united, we are unstoppable. Let’s join hands and march in unity towards a resounding first-round victory on December 7. It’s indeed possible.”



He also averred that Bawumia’s election as presidential has proven that the party embraces different perspectives and diversity.