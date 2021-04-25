Let us sacrifice to serve humanity - Priest

Religion of Sunday, 25 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Reverend Father Raguel Quansah, the Assistant Priest, St Kizito Catholic Church, Nima has encouraged Catholic faithful to be committed to the Church's values and sacrifice for one another to enjoy God's blessings.



He said a "Good Shepherd laid down his life for the Sheep" and enjoined all and sundry to be prepared to sacrifice for others to have life.



The Clergyman said this in a sermon in Accra to mark the Fourth Sunday in Easter, which celebrated Jesus Christ as a Good Shepherd.



He admonished parents to place more emphasis on the welfare of their children for them to be useful in future and contribute to national development, stressing that, "nobody sacrifices out of love and go unrewarded."



"The world was enjoying life because of the sacrifices made by Jesus Christ by dying on the cross of Calvary."



He said an attribute of a Good Shepherd was to show love to others irrespective of the feud with the person.



"People will be attracted to you by your good deeds of love and care. We need to go the extra mile to know more about our neighbours."



Rev Fr Quansah charged Christians to establish a good relationship with friends and show sympathy and kindness to them.



He urged leaders to be concern about the welfare of their followers and prioritise the interest of the society and not on the parochial benefits of a few.



"A Good Shepherd must know his flocks. Jesus Christ had knowledge of his apostles and related very well with them. To be good parents you must know your children in and out and try solving any of their challenges."