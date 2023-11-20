‘Let the allowa flow’ – Mahama taunts Akufo-Addo, Bawumia over failure to pay trainee allowances

Politics of Monday, 20 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, continues to fire trolls at the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government on his #BuildingGhana Tour.



Speaking to students at the Techiman Krobo Nursing Training on Sunday, November 19, 2023, Mahama took a swipe at President Akufo-Ado and his vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, over the failure of the government to pay the allowance they promised to trainees in training colleges.



He indicated that the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia came to deceive Ghanaians into voting for them with all kinds of promises.



“Nana Addo and Bawumia said they would pay their allowances. I beg you, Nana Addo and Bawumia if you hear me, we are here in Krobo Nursing Training School, they say two years now, you haven’t paid them, their allowances. Let the allowa come,” he said.



Former President Mahama said that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) would not be able to deceive Ghanaians with lies to win the 2024 polls.



“… And this time the lies won’t work. This time, the propaganda won’t work; this time the deception won’t work. This time the dishonesty won’t work.”



The former president also slammed the Akufo-Addo government for living lavishly as the country goes through an economic meltdown.



“The people elected you to serve them, not to lord it over them. And so, one of the things we don’t want to see in the next NDC government is arrogance. The people are suffering and so you must be modest. We don’t want to see people driving Rolls-Royces when people cannot get food to eat,” he added.



Watch Mahama’s remarks below:





You promised to pay Nurses Trainee allowance, pay them now- ⁦@JDMahama⁩ to Akufo-Addo and Bawumia over 2-year allowance arrears saga. #BuildingGhanaTour pic.twitter.com/ywhc4LSUH6 — Dzifa GUNU (@DzifaGUNU) November 20, 2023

BAI/NOQ