Politics of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

Let’s win this election for President Jerry John Rawlings – Hannah Bissiw

NDC National Women's Organiser, Dr. Hannah Bissiw

Women’s organiser for the leading opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged Ghanaians to vote for John Dramani Mahama and NDC as a sign of respect to the late President Jerry John Rawlings.



Dr. Hanna Louisa Bissiw says Ghana will sink to her knees if President Nana Akufo Addo is given another 4 years.



The former Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture and also the former Member of Parliament for Tano South said it’s imperative that Ghanaians give the NDC another term to pursue the ideals of probity and accountability of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings which is missing under the current administration.



Dr. Hannah Bissiw believes that John Dramani Mahama is the appointed one to take Ghana to the promised land.



She said “Let’s win this election for President Jerry John Rawlings and his progenies and for the ideals he stood for – probity and accountability. Ghana will sink to her knees if Nana Addo’s mandate is accidentally renewed. President John Dramani Mahama is a better governor. Let’s Vote No. 2 on December 7”.



Ghanaians will be going to the polls on Monday, December 7th as the NDC seeks to recapture the seat the Akufo Addo, whose administration has been fraught with corruption allegations.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.