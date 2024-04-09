Let's unite in solidarity and generosity - Prof Naana Jane as she donates towards Eid-ul-Fitr

Regional News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 2024 Running Mate of the National Democratic Congress, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has made a generous donation of food items to the Cape Coast Muslim community.



This is ahead of the grand climaxing of their month-long fast, which is to welcome the Eid-ul-Fitr.



Sharing this in a post on her X handle, the former Minister of Education called for unity during this celebration period.



She also stated that this sacred period on the calendar of Muslims should reflect positivity and impact in the lives of people.



“I had the privilege of visiting the Central Regional Muslim Council at the Central Mosque in Cape Coast to donate some items in preparation for the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration.



“This sacred time of reflection and giving back to the community holds immense significance, and I am deeply grateful for the chance to stand alongside our fellow citizens during this blessed month.



“Let's unite in solidarity and generosity as we endeavor to create a positive impact in the lives of others. Eid Mubarak in advance to all our Muslim friends!” she wrote on X.



The Muslim community in Ghana will mark this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday, April 11, 2024.



See Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang’s post below:



