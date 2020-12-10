General News of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Let’s unite and work together to make Ghana prosperous - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo speaking after he was declared winner of the election

President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has noted that the outcome of the 2020 election makes it clear that the NPP and the NDC have to work together, especially in parliament.



Speaking at his Nima residence yesterday after being declared winner of the 2020 general elections, the president urged the two parties to come together and work towards the growth of the country.



“Now is the time for each and every one of us irrespective of our political affiliations to unite, join hands, and stand shoulder to shoulder and work hard to place Ghana where she deserves to be; A prosperous and a dynamic member of the global community, making her own unique contribution to the growth of world civilization,” he said.



He assured Ghanaians that he will continue to serve the country as he promised.



According to him, during his campaign, he asked Ghanaians to give him four more years to do more and so if he has been given the mandate, he will do just as he promised.



Nana Akufo-Addo was speaking at his Nima residence yesterday shortly after the Electoral Commission declared him winner of the 2020 general elections.



“I am extremely grateful to you Ghanaians for this victory; I am deeply humbled again by your show of confidence and I do not take this lightly. There could be that tendency for incumbent President who has just secured a second term in office to take it easy and relax because there is nothing more to lose, or prove, I am of a different character. Just as I have been doing since January 2017, I give you my word, that I will continue to work very hard to build the prosperous and progressive Ghana for which we are,” he said.



According to him, prior to the announcement by the EC, he had received calls and messages from other political parties, congratulating him on his win.



He thanked God for the victory, saying that the election had been a hard fought one which has resulted in an incontestable result.



He expressed gratitude to the people of Ghana, saying that he is deeply humbled by the confidence the people have repose in him and will not take it for granted.



“I assure you Ghanaians to do my best not to let you down,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo again noted that before Covid-19, Ghana’s economy was a fast growing one which was affected by the pandemic, assuring Ghanaians that the NPP-Government will work hard to revive the economy .



He commended the EC for the work done so far, saying that in the midst of the pandemic, the EC had done a yeoman’s job’ urging them to continue on the path and achieve more moving forward.



He also commended Ghanaians for conducting themselves well during the election, and also adhering to covid-19 safety protocols.



He also commended the security, the media, observers, international observers for its support during the election.



For the shooting incidence that occurred at Odododiodio and Techiman, he condemned such incidence, saying that it should be avoided in the future.



President Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to conduct themselves with decorum and maintain the peace of the nation.

