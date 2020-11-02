Politics of Monday, 2 November 2020

Source: My News GH

Let's trust EC regardless of NDC's smear campaign - Gabby Asare Otchere Darko

Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, Leading member of the New Patriotic Party

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko says 70% of Ghanaians believe that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is doing well.



He added that 68% of Ghanaians, including NDC, back Jean Mensa to deliver an excellent election in 2020.



To Gabby Otchere Darko, although there is a campaign by the NDC to make the Electoral Commission (EC) unpopular, most Ghanaians believe the EC will hand the country a successful election in 2020.



Cousin of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made these observations while commenting on the US elections which is run closely by Donald J Trump and Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.



“Trump is questioning the integrity of votes yet to be completed and counted. JM is also using his precious campaign rallies to rally support against the EC. However, 68% of Ghanaians, including NDC, back Jean Mensa. 70% of Ghanaians believe Akufo-Addo is doing well as President.”



