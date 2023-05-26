Let’s tone down on ‘aduro wo so,’ focus on Alan’s competence – Sly Tetteh explains

Politics of Friday, 26 May 2023

Sylvester Tetteh, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro has called on supporters of presidential flagbearer hopefuls in the party to focus on competencies of their principals.



Sly Tetteh as he is known, is a pro-Alan Kyerematen MP who is rooting for the former trade minister to become the NPP’s flagbearer in the 2024 polls.



He tasked fellow Alan supporters to tone down on a key mantra that the campaign has been built around ‘aduro no so,’ meaning ‘it is his turn’ in Twi, to drive home how long and hard Alan has been pursuing a presidential dream.



Sly was reacting to a recent interview by former health minister, Richard Anane who said it was not entirely right to use the said mantra because it reeked of entitlement.



“What Dr. Anane was saying, I think is admonishment to the Alan supporters that he thinks we are overemphasizing on Alan’s ‘aduro no so,’ instead of his competencies, which I share that view in all humility.



“In terms of competence, loyalty and capabilities, if you put Alan Kyerematen there, I doubt anybody in this country will look Alan in the face based on his records, in terms of academics, performance and personal achievements to say that Alan is not qualified,” he submitted on the May 25 edition of Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana show.



He stressed that all flagbearer hopefuls in the race so far are qualified “but Alan is qualified in his own right, which is enough for him to be marketed to the good people of Ghana.”







He added that the NPP will go into the 2024 polls with Alans record as minister citing his instrumentality in key flagship programmes like the 1D1F programme, the boom in vehicle assembly plants and Alan’s role in securing the Africa Trade House to be situated in Ghana.



The NPP opens nominations for presidential aspirants on May 26, with a mini congress scheduled to whittle the number of aspirants down to five before the delegates conference later this year to elect president Nana Akufo-Addo’s successor as leader of the party.



Alan will face competition from among others Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong; former General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong and a host of others.







