Let’s remember Martin Amidu in our prayers - Sammy Gyamfi

National Communications Officer of the opposition, National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, has taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo following the resignation of Martin Amidu as the Special Prosecutor.



According to Sammy Gyamfi, it is evil to appoint someone as the Special Prosecutor and refuse to pay him during his two-year tenure in office.



He made this comment in relation to Martin Amidu's statement in his resignation letter that he had not been paid since taking up the role as the Special Prosecutor in 2018.



Sammy Gyamfi took to Twitter to plead with Ghanaians to remember the former Attorney General in prayers as he thinks that the man is suffering.



"It is evil to appoint a man as SP, and refuse to pay him for 2 years. Deliberately, starve his office of basic resources necessary for his work."



"And when he indicts you for corruption, threaten him with death. Folks, Let’s remember Martin Amidu in our prayers. “Way3 mobo dodo."



Mr. Martin Amidu resigned from his post as Special Prosecutor on Monday, November 16, 2020.





