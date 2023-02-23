Let's push for regulations to ensure mandatory towing of abandoned vehicles - GJA president

General News of Thursday, 23 February 2023

The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, has called for the amendment of the existing road traffic regulations so as to allow for abandoned vehicles to be quickly towed.



He explained that such situations have continued to contribute to road crashes in several instances, when they can be avoided or controlled.



Speaking on the sidelines of the Journalists Platform for Road Safety Meeting organised by CUTS International in collaborations with the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), the GJA president said the time to act is now.



“For me, I believe that there is the need for us, as journalists, to champion the initiative to see to the passage of the Amendment Regulations 2012 because as we speak now, we are still guided by the existing regulation, which is the 2004 one and it is on this premise that we can see the compulsory towing policy taking effect.



“We all heard in this country some few years ago when there was a brouhaha about Zoomlion and the government having discussions but I believe that as a country, what we need is that, looking at the statistics… the statistics indicate that most of these crashes are caused by abandoned vehicles at the roadside,” he stated.



Albert Dwumfour explained further that with the help of the media, the advocacy for the mandatory towing of such abandoned vehicles on the sides of roads can be effectively done.



This, he added, can adequately help to reduce the recurrences of road crashes.



“And again, apart from that, drinking driving and all those things that cause accidents, the situations may be different and some may be genuinely may not come from human errors but from abandoned vehicles. So, we believe that once we are able to advocate and champion this mandatory towing policy; once it takes effect… it can reduce road crashes,” he added.



According to CUTS International, the workshop was based on the fact that the media has, over the years, played a critical role in bringing to the fore issues of national concern by reporting on them and engaging with policymakers and governments to advocate for reforms aimed at making the country better.



“The work of Journalists has led to the passage and amendment of some laws and policies which have deepened democratic governance and social cohesion. By shedding light on diverse social and human-interest issues, journalists across the country have worked to bring positive change to the country.



“This meeting was therefore organized to build the capacity of journalists on road safety reporting, thereby supporting policy change advocacy, amendments and enforcement of various road traffic regulations to improve safety on the roads and reduce road crashes,” CUTS International said.



