General News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha, Contributor

Let's make coronavirus education a priority - Zongo Chief

COVID-19 cases in Ghana keep rising

The Zongo Chief of Ablekuma Agape Gonse Alhaji Emir Sheriff Adam also known as Sarki Gadafi, has urged his colleague Chiefs to make education on Coronavirus in their various communities a priority.



This he said will help mitigate the spread of the virus.



He said it is important and needful for Chiefs, Imams and opinion leaders to add their voices in educating their people on the need to adhere to the directives by health personnel.



He added that the government has done its best in educating Ghanaians and it's the responsibility of traditional rulers especially Zongo Chiefs to also help the government since they can communicate with their people in a language they understand best.



He added that it will be paramount for all to adhere to the directives due to the high rate of spread of the second wave of the Virus.



He also called on Muslims across the country to ensure that they observe the social distancing protocols in the various Mosques and urged them to use sachet water to perform ablution instead of the normal way of doing it.



He commended the government for its efforts in mitigating the spread of the virus and appealed to them to be proactive and introduce more stringent measures in the fight against the virus.



He also called on the government to take another look at the operations of schools as the virus is spreading wild and faster.



He encouraged Ghanaians to continue the regular use of nose mask, washing of hands with soap under clean running water, use of hand sanitiser, maintaining the social distance protocols among others which will help in the war against the virus.



However, the number of COVID-19 related deaths recorded in Ghana has risen by six.



According to the latest update by the Ghana Health Service, the newly recorded cases as of February 13, 2021, is 702.



This keeps the countries daily infection rate within the 700 average as has been the case over the past week.



The number of current active cases has further risen to 7,866 with the cumulative number of confirmed cases now 77,748.



69,321 of the cumulative number of cases are said to have recovered from the virus whiles 561 of the total infections have resulted in deaths.