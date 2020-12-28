Religion of Monday, 28 December 2020

Source: GNA

Let's forgive and live at peace with others - Rev. Amfo-Akonnor

Reverend Dr Kofi Amfo-Akonnor

Reverend Dr Kofi Amfo-Akonnor, Koforidua District Minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), has urged all Ghanaians to forgive and live in peace with others, to reflect the meaning of the birth of Jesus Christ, the saviour.



He indicated that Christmas signified the gift of forgiveness and entreated all to be kind, tender-hearted and forgiving towards one another just as God, through the birth of Our Lord Jesus Christ, forgave man.



The District Pastor who was delivering a sermon on the theme "Peace" at the Ascension Congregation in Koforidua, said begrudging others led to pain and bitterness which did not promote peace in society and the nation at large.



He said, in order to be at peace with God, human beings must be at peace with each other and called on all Ghanaians to reflect on the goodness of God despite the COVID-19 pandemic this year use the Christmas as an opportunity to make peace with each other.



He said God had been gracious unto Ghanaians and it behoved on us all to be thankful to God by forgiving each other and reminded Ghanaians that salvation and Christianity was not only about going to church but living a life devoid of greed and wickedness.

