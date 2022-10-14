Let’s empower grassroots structures of NPP for victory in 2024 – MP

Politics of Friday, 14 October 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Yaw Frimpong Addo, the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament (MP) for Manso-Adubia, has called for the strengthening of the grass-root party structures to help retain power in the 2024 general elections.



He said building the capacities of the constituency executives, polling station executives, area coordinators and other local structures of the party was the surest way of strengthening the grassroots and galvanizing support for the party.



Speaking at a three-day capacity-building workshop for the constituency and polling station executives, area coordinators, women’s wing and youth organizers, as well as other local actors of the party at Manso-Adubia, the MP said the initiative was to empower the officers to perform their duties efficiently.



He said it was important to provide the party structures at the grassroots with the needed communication skills and appropriate information to enable them to propagate the government’s good works to win the party more support for 2024.



Mr Frimpong Addo, who is also a Deputy Minister of Agriculture, said leadership at the local levels of the party was key to the party’s electoral victory and needed to be provided with support and logistics to perform.



He called on the NPP activists to embark on aggressive house-to-house campaigns to sell the good work of the NPP government to help sustain confidence in the party.



Mr Kofi Acheampong, the constituency chairman, said the training was to empower the participants to defend and uphold the values of the party while they canvass for community members’ support in the general elections.



He called for unity among the party members and urged them to work as a team to help break the eight-year rule.



Mr Acheampong said the training would be held regularly to ensure that the members stayed on top of issues in their political campaign activities in the constituency.



Mr Peter Atta Asenso, the constituency organizer, said the grassroots were committed to working to increase the electoral fortunes of the party in the constituency and called for material and logistics support to perform their duties.