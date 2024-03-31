Let’s do a door-to-door, window-to-window campaign so we can break the 8 – Bawumia to NPP

Politics of Sunday, 31 March 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has admonished party members to use what he has described as an aggressive campaign strategy for the 2024 general elections.



This will require them to be moving door to door and window to window to preach the achievements of his government to electorates.



This, he believes, is a sure possible way of breaking the 8-year jinx.



He was speaking at the 'It is Possible Mega Easter Walk and Mini Rally' in Kwahu on Saturday, March 30, 2024.



He stressed the need for the party to sacrifice and campaign vigorously to ensure victory for the NPP.



According to him, he will not take a honeymoon period after being elected, as he plans to run for office again in 2028.



“Unlike Mahama, who wants a honeymoon after being elected, he won’t come back again so he won’t mind you. As for me, I’ll come back in 2028 so I will ensure I do my best for you all. So everyone must campaign very well as stated earlier. Today, we are going door to door, house to house to campaign to bring victory. It is possible, we are going to break the eight.”



He also reiterated that National Service will no longer be mandatory.



“National Service is no longer going to be mandatory. If you complete school and you get a job, go for it, you don’t need national service. Unlike Mahama who is bringing old solutions, not bold solutions. He’s bringing failed solutions.”