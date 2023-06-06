Let’s deepen fight against small arms proliferation, violent extremism - Officers charged

Regional News of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Source: Victoria Agyeman

Samuel Williams Yeboah, the Executive Secretary of the National Commission of Small Arms and Lights Weapons, has charged newly recruited officers to help fight against small arms proliferation, violent extremism among others in the country.



He said violent crimes, and criminality were experiencing rapid growth and are becoming dynamic within the Sub West Africa thus, the need to train and deploy trained men to fight against illicit trade and the manufacture of small arms to halt its effect on humanity in the country.



"If we are able to do these things successfully, we would be limiting access to small arms by criminals and unauthorized persons and thereby preventing violent crimes and crime against humanity and the violation of human rights", he said.



Yeboah made this known at the passing out ceremony of the third batch of officers of the National Commission of Small Arms and Lights Weapons at Assin Fosu.



He noted that terrorism and violent extremists’ activities in the Sahel was becoming a threat to Coastal West Africa hence, law enforcement, crime and conflict prevention agencies would have to work together and adopt strategies to counter and to neutralise the efforts of the extremists’ elements and their

complex network.



The Executive Secretary urged the new officers and all of the officers across the country to desist from the acts of indiscipline, dishonesty, laziness and truancy but must work hard work and be dedicated to ensure that the mandate of the commission was achieved.



Adelaide Annor-Kumi, Chief Director of the Ministry of Interior stated that the security landscape within West Africa had changed significantly and is now faced with new forms of threat characterised by terrorism, insurgency, maritime insecurity, cybercrimes, rising levels of violent extremism and transnational organized crimes.



Adding that, significantly, these threats and their devastating effects on internal security and civilian populations are mostly carried out using small arms and light weapons as major tools.



She said the fight against the proliferation of small arms and light weapons was

the key priority and that stopping the illegal circulation and proliferation of small arms and light weapons was important to prevent conflict, enhance internal security, prevent violent crimes and promote sustainable development and economic prosperity for the people.



The Chief Director called on the officers to raise awareness among the populace especially the border communities and be vigilant in gathering information on illicit arms trade, manufacture, and smuggling to enable the law enforcement agencies act swiftly on these issues.



She said the focus was to take proactive measures to deepen the stability, prevent violent extremist activities and protect society against tensions and conflicts which is escalating into armed violence by limiting the access to small arms and light weapons and prevent their abuse by unauthorised persons.