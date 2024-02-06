Let's be fair to Akufo-Addo, he gave Bawumia the chance to run Ghana – Alan

Politics of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The leader of the Movement for Change, Alan John Kojo Kyerematen, has refuted assertions that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s role in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government is merely to advise the president.



According to Alan, who was the Minister for Trade and Industry and a member of cabinet for about 6 years of Akufo-Addo’s reign, the president gave Dr. Bawumia the chance to run Ghana’s economy.



The former trade minister, who left the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to contest as an independent presidential candidate in the pending 2024 elections, said that Ghanaians must be fair to President Akufo-Addo and stop saying that he did not give Dr. Bawumia, the flagbearer of the NPP, the chance to manage the economy.



“Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the vice president. He has had all the opportunity, working with the president to do whatever he can do in this country.



“And let me be very fair to the sitting president, the sitting president has been fair to the vice president. He (Akufo-Addo) has given him (Bawumia) all the opportunity to run this country,” he said in an interview on TV3 on Monday, February 6, 2024.



Alan indicated that Dr. Bawumia is responsible for the current state of Ghana’s economy; saying that he (the vice president) has proven that he cannot manage the economy.



“The man is tired; there is nothing new he can do and that is a fact,” he stressed.



Watch Alan’s remarks in the video below:





Lol ???? BAWULIAR Bawumia aka Dr. Liar is tired. There is nothing new he can do and that is a fact." - Alan Kyeremateng of the Afranfranto movement ???? pic.twitter.com/99F5jO6wDQ — Aristotlektv (@aristotledada) February 5, 2024

BAI/AE