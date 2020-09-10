General News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Lessons learnt in opposition resulted in the People’s Manifesto – Awuah-Darko

Kingsley Kwame Awuah-Darko, former Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR)

A former Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has explained that lessons learnt while in opposition resulted in the need for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to deliver a manifesto 'by the people and for the people'.



This follows the NDC describing its newly outdoored 2020 manifesto as “a social contract between the party and Ghanaians” and it is dubbed: “The People’s Manifesto: Jobs, Prosperity, and More”.



According to Kingsley Kwame Awuah-Darko, the just outdoored NDC manifesto entails the consultation and involvement of the ordinary Ghanaian for their development.



Speaking on Citi TV’s Point of View segment and monitored by GhanaWeb, Mr Awuah-Darko said: “the NDC had to go into opposition to consider what went wrong in 2016 and the reality is that our party has always been based on listening to what the ordinary people of Ghana want and the results and culmination of the three and half years in opposition is the People’s Manifesto.”



Awuah-Darko, however, added that being in opposition was purgatory and not hell for him, therefore he was optimistic that the NDC will make a resounding come back in the upcoming 2020 elections.



Meanwhile, Mr. Awuah-Darko was appointed as Managing Director of Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) in 2015 under the erstwhile John Mahama administration with his appointment coming as part of a restructuring exercise of the leadership of government at the time.

