General News of Friday, 24 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Less than half of Ghanaians think Mahama deserves a return as president: poll

Former President John Mahama

49% of Ghanaians surveyed in the Ghana Election Poll think former President John Dramani Mahama deserves to return as President of Ghana as the country is gearing towards the December 2020 presidential election.



The first wave of results of the Ghana Election Poll conducted online via the renowned market research firm MSI-ACI from May 1 through to June 30 finds 39% of the respondents against the return of the former president to power while 12% were not sure if he deserves a return as president.



Out of the weighted sample of 792 adults, more females than males - making 50.5% and 47% respectively - agree that John Mahama deserves another chance as President of Ghana. Young voters between ages 20 and 39 are not sure whether the former president deserves to return to power while those who are between 40 and 49 years think he deserves to return as president.









In the Greater Accra Region, voters differed slightly on the return of John Mahama to power as just a few thought he absolutely deserves a comeback. Voters in the other four regions polled were not sure if he deserves a comeback.









Results for the full sample have a margin of sampling error (with finite population correction) of plus or minus 3.482%. A representative sample of the Ghanaian population was achieved by weighting (matching) the data according to age and gender demographics of the 2010 population and housing census and the Ghana Living Standards Survey (GLSS 7).



Seven questions were asked in the first wave of the Ghana Election Poll and their corresponding results would be published within the next three weeks. The questions include:

• Do you plan to vote in the 2020 election?

• If the December 2020 elections were to be held today, which party do you feel will win?

• Do you think Akufo-Addo has fulfilled his promises well enough to deserve re-election?

• Do you think former President John Mahama deserves to return as President of Ghana?

• Do you think it is time to vote another party into power apart from the NDC and NPP?

• Do you feel there is a possibility of vote-rigging in the 2020 election?

• Who are you planning to vote for if the 2020 elections were held today?



The Ghana Election Poll is powered by GhanaWeb and the Africa Consumer Panel which is a partnership between the digital publisher Africa Business Communities and renowned market research firm MSI-ACI.



The online poll is conducted every month and the results are published at the beginning of every other month on GhanaWeb.com. It is devoid of spam as the respondents can take the survey only once. The MSI-ACI platform that hosts the survey records the device on which the respondent takes the poll and does not allow for a second attempt from the same device.



The Ghana Election Poll is different from the open-access poll which is running on GhanaWeb. The latter allows participants to self-select into participation and its results cannot be generalized because it is a representative of only the participants of the poll.



Click here to take part in the second wave of the Ghana Election Poll.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.