Lesley Arthur appointed to UN Global Compact Network Ghana Board

General News of Saturday, 1 April 2023
Source: peacefmonline.com
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cubica Energy, Lesley Arthur has been appointed a member of the UN Global Compact Network Ghana Board.
Lesley Arthur brings nearly a decade and a half of executive expertise to support the Board in its role of guiding the UN Global Compact in Ghana to create a sustainable world.
She is also the founder of the Energy Quest Foundation which seeks to “demystify the energy sector in Ghana, Africa and beyond”.
In a statement, the Network expressed appreciation to Madam Lesley for her desire to serve and enhance the organization.
The Network added they look forward to her contributions during her tenure.