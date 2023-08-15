Legal practitioner takes on government over fight against corruption

General News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Renowned legal practitioner, Justice Srem-Sai, has taken a swipe at the government, and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for their approach to fighting cases of corruption in the country.



He expressed concerns about the disconnect between the government's words and actions.



“Somehow, some of these senior NPP appointees have convinced themselves that they have a monopoly over corruption and unpatriotic behaviour. Yesterday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs was at the passport office, ranting and saying all the right things. But, you see, she doesn’t get it, at all,” he stated.



According to him, the stark transformation many political appointees undergo shortly after assuming their roles, suggests a widespread pattern of corruption within the government.



He described a scenario in which individuals from humble backgrounds and modest means suddenly experience a dramatic surge in wealth and lifestyle upon securing political positions.



“Look at this: a person would be walking in the hood, on a 0-1-0 diet with a far-below-average lifestyle, some, even, hardly competitive for any real work. Then, he gets a political appointment - boom, the next day - a new V8, aides and bodyguards, and a new wardrobe full of political suits to match.



“After a few months, he starts asking for the price of properties. Then, he buys them. Then, he moves from the hood, plucks his kids from the local school and plants them in an “international” school. His family is on vacation in Europe and North America as I type. Total transformation. In fact, now, some even think that it’s normal to have millions of dollars in bedrooms,” he explained.



The legal practitioner further elaborated on the importance of leadership setting a precedent for ethical conduct.



He criticized the government's inconsistent stance on corruption, implying that the actions of leaders directly influence the behaviour of their followers.



“Truth is many of the men and women in the civil service started their service with patriotic, ethical, and hardworking intentions and lifestyles. Many didn’t have a problem with their low humble salaries until they met the guy I just described above - and everyone has met at least one such.



“So, when you sit up there and shut your eyes, ears and nostrils to such appointees, saying absolutely anything about your colleagues whose bedrooms have become home for millions of foreign currencies; then, don’t get up and begin to wax lyrical over ‘goro’ boys and civil servants, and expect us to take you seriously,” he emphasised.



He continued to add that, “Leadership can’t be going one way and, honestly, expect followers to head the other way. ‘Goroboyism’ has always been with us, but we all know the dimensions it has taken under this government. That’s because there’s a link between leadership and followers. We can’t continue like this”.



