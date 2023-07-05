Legal luminaries advise Godfred Dame to take decision on Gyakye Quayson without fear or favour

General News of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A private legal practitioner, Musah Ahmed, says those requesting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to order the closure of the ongoing trial of Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson should not be gagged but rather ”allowed to exercise their rights”.



Speaking on GBC’s current affairs programme ‘FOCUS’, Mr Ahmed said it appears a section of the legal corridors are against the call to the President and this frowns on the 1992 constitution.



For his part, former Director of the Ghana Law School, Maxwell Opoku Agyeman, said the "MP is not above the law and must face the consequences of his action.”



However, the political commentaries that have surrounded the matter make the entire process unfortunate.



An adjudicator said the Attorney General, Godfred Dame, has the power to continue or discontinue the case, but the decision should not be based on pressure from any quarters.