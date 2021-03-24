Legal Practitioner calls on GES to be specific in their regulations

General News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Edmond Akwaa Arhin, a renowned private legal practitioner has called on the Ghana Education Service (GES) to make available clear and specific laws regarding ethics, norms, and conducts for schools under its jurisdiction to ensure their adherence.



According to the lawyer, as much as there were exceptional cases that he agreed to, there should be laws because every child has the right to be trained and educated.



Adding his voice to the ongoing brouhaha surrounding the two Rastafarian students who were denied admission into the Achimota Senior High School (SHS) in an interview with GNA, he said it would be out of context for anyone to think that the children have been denied their education for believing, professing and promoting their religion as Rastafarians.



He pointed out that educational institutions have their own set of rules and regulations guiding their operations and for that matter, there should not be any bad feelings about the decision taken by the Achimota SHS authorities.



Referring to Article 26(1) which states the right to enjoy, profess and promote one's religion, he argued that there should be the need to know when and where to practice the aforementioned rights.



Touching on whether the parents of the children could go to court to challenge the decision of the school, he said as against the school’s rules and regulations the court cannot strictly make any decision on such cases.



However, he said, it would be interesting and beneficial to all if someone takes the issue to the Supreme Court to seek redress and clear interpretation of the law.



