Leave that to the ‘bloody fools’ - Boakye Agyarko slams Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu over non-Akan statement

Politics of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Boakye Agyarko, the former Minister of Energy has berated Majority Leader Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu over his claims that the New Patriotic Party’s 2024 presidential slot should be reserved for a non-Akan.



Speaking as a panellist on Oman FM’s Boiling Point programme, Boakye Agyarko who has been rumoured to be lacing his boots to contest the primaries chided Kyei-Mensah for not exercising discretion.



Questioning the timing of the Majority Leader’s post, Boakye Agyarko urged the party faithful to focus on solidifying the party’s hold on the ground.



He was bemused that Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who is considered an elder of the party would engage in such conversations.



Boakye Agyarko said that the party’s constitution caters for issues about its leadership and that due process should be followed.



“Instead of us focusing on making the party strong and assuring Ghanaians that we are a serious party worthy of managing the country, we are engaging in trivialities.



“Why are we disturbing the party? The party has its constitutions and I normally will not mention anyone’s name but I’m totally disappointed in Majority Leader. He is the one bringing the noise in the party.



“I remember conversations I used to have with him all the time. Leave that to the kids. Leave the bloody fool to do that and let the elders correct them but we the elderly are the ones doing the bloody fool things for the kids to shut us up. How is that going to be possible? The party has its constitution so let’s respect it,” he asserted.



What Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in a JoyNews interview declared his preference for non-Akan as the ideal person to lead the party in 2024.



The basis for the view is that time is due for the NPP to show that it is party that welcomes and gives opportunity to persons of all tribe.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu told Joy News, “Inwardly, I know I have the competence to lead the party but is it wise that after two Akans – former President Kufuor and current President Akufo-Addo – to present a flagbearer candidate with different ethnicity,” Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said.



“I think it is not good for a party which has been accused by some as being overly Akanistic in nature. But not everybody would agree with me and that is the beauty of democracy.”



Kye-Mensah-Bonsu defends comments



Amid calls for him to backtrack and apologise, The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs insists that he made the right call.



“I was asked if I was interested in the flagbearer or running mate slot and I said that the crown of kings come in different sizes. There is a season for everything and that there is time for everyone. People haven’t paid attention to that aspect of my statement. They’re just focused on the part where I said I’m not interested in the position but believes that the time is ripe for a non-Akan.







