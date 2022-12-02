Leave our land now or we kill all your cattle – Ejurahene to Fulani herdsmen

Regional News of Friday, 2 December 2022

Source: kasapafmomline.com

The Paramount Chief of Ejura Traditional Area in the Ashanti Region, Barima Osei Hwedie II has ordered Fulani herdsmen in the area to immediately move their cattle out of the area, or have their cattle killed.



According to the chief, it has become clear that these herdsmen are behind the rampant armed robbery incidents and murdering of innocent persons in the traditional area.



Addressing a gathering of Chiefs, elders, and all security services heads in the Ejura Municipality, Barima Osei Hwedie II, stated that the traditional authority cannot sit down unconcerned for such criminal activities to persist hence the need to crack the whip now.



“A few days ago, Fulani herdsmen accosted, shot, and killed a police officer who was off duty on the Miminaso No. 2 to Nkoranza stretch of road and we cannot allow such crimes to continue. We have thus resolved that we will no longer entertain any cattle on our land. We’re today declaring that no cattle belonging to Fulani herdsmen should be found on our land. Any chief in this jurisdiction on whose land we find cattle will be dealt with. I’m serving notice that we’ll kill any cattle found in any village, not a single one will be spared. We don’t want any Fulani herdsman to live amongst us.”



Barima Osei Hwedie II further warned all chiefs within his jurisdiction to fully comply with his directive or have themselves to blame for the consequences of their action.



“The Miminaso No. 2 Chief who I destooled a few days ago for disobeying my order and was keeping Fulani herdsmen in his village should serve as a warning to you. As you leave this meeting, when I have evidence that any of you are having cattle on your land, you will also be destooled with immediate effect. That is not a difficult thing for me to do at all. Nobody among you should take money from these Fulani herdsmen men and keep them on your land. You the agents who live in this town and import cattle, this land is not yours, we cannot allow you to destroy our lands simply because you make money from dealing in cattle. To the cattle dealers, I direct you to use the same channel you used to import cattle into this town to send them back to where they came from.” Barima Osei Hwedie fumed.





