Leaked tape probe: Kan Dapaah refuses to give details of NIB investigations

Thursday, 14 September 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah has refused to furnish a Parliamentary Committee probing leaked tape on the plot to remove IGP with details of investigations undertaken by his outfit.



Kan Dapaah was invited by the committee to speak to the status of investigations undertaken by the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) after the tape went viral.



But at a behind closed doors hearing Wednesday September 13, 2023 the National Security Minister said the report of the NIB is classified and thus cannot be made public.



Addressing the media after proceedings, Chairman of the Committee, Samuel Atta Akyea disclosed the full unedited original audio recording has been delivered by former Northern Regional Chairman of NPP Bugri Naabu.



The Abuakwa South MP further revealed when the committee resumes its in-camera hearings on October 3, witnesses will be cross examined as the indicted senior officers are expected to prove their claims against the IGP.



However, the Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has refuted all claims made against him by two senior Police Officers at the centre of a leaked tape on a plot to get him removed.



Appearing before the Parliamentary special committee probing the matter, the IGP disclosed the claims have caused he and his family pain and wondered why the committee had to summon him in the first place adding COP George Alex Mensah and Supt. George Asare told lies about him to hide their shame.



He took time to respond to the claims one after the other.