Leaked tape: Parliamentary committee uncovers new audio recording

In a surprising turn of events, the Parliamentary Committee conducting an inquiry into a leaked audio tape regarding a supposed plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has unearthed a fresh recording.



This revelation follows allegations made by witnesses COP George Mensah and Supt. George Asare, who claims that certain portions of the original tape presented as evidence have been tampered with, citinewsroom.com reports



Committee Chairman, Samuel Atta Akyea, shared this development with the media after the proceedings held on Monday.



He emphasized that the committee would deliberate on whether to hold an in-camera hearing or not, depending on the evidence at hand.



"We have the benefit of a tape, operating under the assumption that it is authentic. Committee members will need to listen to the tape and review the transcript, which will provide insights into our next steps," Atta Akyea stated.



"Firstly, we must decide whether to convene all stakeholders along with their legal representatives for a rigorous cross-examination and exchange of views while carefully examining the evidence. After their presentations, we will have the opportunity to present our questions," he added.



Furthermore, Atta Akyea addressed the possibility of classified information that might need to be safeguarded due to national security concerns.



He explained, "Are there matters that should remain confidential and not be disclosed to the public due to potential national security implications? In that case, we will conduct an extended, closed-door hearing, ensuring that we handle this intricate matter with care. Our approach is guided by the understanding that this is a complex process, and not every detail should be made public."



In the meantime, the ongoing proceedings have been adjourned indefinitely.



