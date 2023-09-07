Leaked tape: 'I doff my hat to President Akufo-Addo' - Kwesi Pratt

General News of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Kwesi Pratt has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the leaked tape involving senior Police officers, COP Alex Mensah and Superintendent George Asare on their plot to remove the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.



In the said tape, the IGP is accused by the officers of misconducts that may result in the New Patriotic Party losing the 2024 elections.



The officers and Bugri Naabu are under an ongoing investigation by a Parliamentary Committee and the President is revealed to have rejected lobbying for a different Inspector General of Police.



Commenting on this during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, Kwesi Pratt hailed the President for not budging on his decision to maintain Dr. Dampare despite he being accused of sharing political ties with the opposition National Democratic Congress.



"If the President really did that, then he deserves commendation . . .If what Bugri Naabu and co. are saying is true that indeed the President didn't accept the lobbying and so forth, we applaud the President. We doff our hat for the President for not allowing himself for partisan considerations to lead him."