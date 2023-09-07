Leaked audio plotting IGP's removal: COP George Alex Mensah interdicted

General News of Thursday, 7 September 2023

The Ghana Police Service has interdicted COP George Alex Mensah, the former Director General of the technical department, as part of an ongoing inquiry into a leaked audio recording that allegedly involved discussions about the removal of IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.



This is according to an official statement from the police service.



COP George Alex Mensah was formally informed of his interdiction on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, and asked to officially hand over his uniform, accoutrements, and the official police vehicles to the service.



The statement indicated that, "the action was to make way for disciplinary proceedings into their conduct in line with police service regulations".



An ad hoc committee established by Parliament is currently delving into the matter, with COP George Alex Mensah, Superintendent George Asare, and the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, at the center of the investigation.



Allegedly, these individuals convened in Naabu's office in Osu to strategize a plan for the removal of IGP Dampare.





