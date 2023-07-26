Leaked IGP audio: Security expert commends Bagbin over the constitution of 7-member special committee

General News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Following the constitution of a 7-member special committee tasked with investigating the leaked audio containing information about attempts to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, a security policy expert, has praised Alban Bagbin for his choice of members of the team.



The committee, instituted by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, will be chaired by Atta Akyea, the MP for Abuakwa South; with the Vice Chair being the MP for Builsa North, James Agalga.



According to the security policy expert, Anthony Acquaye, while he would have rather preferred that the MP for Builsa North, James Agalga, led the team, because of his expertise and background, the composition of the team is fairly impressive.



“Hon James Agalga would have been the best person to chair this special bipartisan committee looking at his rich knowledge on security, conflict and law. Having pursued Master degree in Conflict, Peace and Security from KAIPTC and LLB, B.L from University of Ghana and Ghana School of Law respectively. Notwithstanding his substantial experience in serving as the deputy minister of Interior in the old regime of government and currently serving on Defence and Interior Committee, not excluding his past experienced in serving on the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.



“However, for the sake of parliamentary regulatory procedure, Hon Samuel Atta Akyea chairing the committee with his substantial knowledge and experience in his field as a lawyer, having worked as a state attorney at Attorney General's Department, after graduating from Ghana School of Law and later joined a private law firm, Zoe Akyea & Co., where he was made a partner and worked for fourteen years and having served as Chairperson for Mines and Energy Committee is remarkable,” he said in a statement.



Anthony Acquaye also detailed the experiences of the other members of the committee, and why he believes the team would be the best to do a good job on the task assigned to them.



The special committee set up by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is on the back of a leaked audio tape in which three voices were heard plotting the ousting of the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, before the 2024 general elections.



The voices, one of which is believed to be that of a former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bugri Naabu, are heard in the audios stating that the continuous stay of the IGP will not help them (the NPP) win the next general elections.



By way of the composition of the special 7-member committee, other members are Patrick Yaw Boamah, MP for Okaikwei Central; and Ophelia Mensah, MP from Mfantseman, both on the Majority side.



Representing the Minority Caucus are Eric Opoku, MP for Asunafo South; and Peter Lanchene Toobu, MP for Wa West.



To lend expertise to the investigation, Dr. Isaac Lartey Annan, a lawyer, and human rights expert, has been appointed as the technical expert.



