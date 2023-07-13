Leaked IGP Tape: Banter between NDC, NPP needless – Kodua Frimpong

General News of Thursday, 13 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Chief Scribe of the New Patriotic Party, Justin Fimpong Koduah (JFK) is cautioning against what he terms as the needless politicization of critical institutions of state.



He is worried, such political gameplay, especially with the recent alleged leaked tape of some NPP bigwigs calling for the IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare’s removal is dangerous and must be halted immediately.



In a radio interview with Accra-based Hot Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the NPP National Executive observed that the media has been characterized by political banter between the NDC and the NPP which is not proper but goes a long way to erode any gains made by the IGP and the police service.



“Since yesterday and today, I have heard the NDC minority side speaking especially their spokesperson, on defense and security alleging that the NPP wants the IGP out of office and the other side saying something different, when that happens, we are just lowering the standards in the police and eroding the gains by the service”



“People will be forced to ask questions with the defense being mounted on the allegations of the NPP wanting the IGP removed. I hope people will appreciate my argument things like this do not help the nation”, he observed.



He notes that he will not use his office for any unwarranted decisions that do not inure to the benefit of his party and the nation at large.



“I will not be a General Secretary, that will sit aloof and entertain such frivolous things, that person in the said audio I don’t know him and I don’t think I should entertain that. I am focusing on my party as a General Secretary and putting things together for our presidential primaries and our parliamentary primaries” he said.



“I don’t have time to comment on somebody’s job or business. It’s the President who made his appointments and he decides what ever if he thinks the IGP has worked well and he serves commendation so be it.



"If he believes he has served well and is going on retirement so be it. We should stop these things and the needless propaganda, so that in future if the president wants to do something all kinds of meanings are read into it”, he advised.