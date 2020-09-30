General News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Leakage of examiners’ contact details not dangerous - Educationist

File photo of WASSCE candidates writing a paper

Educationist, Augustine Appiah, has said although the leakage of contacts of some examiners in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination is highly condemnable, it will not affect the exams.



His comment follows a suit by Africa Education Watch, an education think tank, over the leakage of contact details of some examiners on social media.



The think tank has argued that the act is likely to affect the credibility of the 2020 WASSCE certificate.



The think tank has also filed an injunction at the High Court praying the court to prevent WAEC from using these examiners whose names leaked.



“We believe It is against International Standards (including WAEC’s) to use examiners whose identity and contact details have been publicly disclosed, as markers in an international examination. This is likely to affect the integrity of Ghana’s pre-tertiary assessment system and the credibility of the WASSCE 2020 Certificate. We have sued WAEC and further filed an injunction application on notice at an Accra High Court to compel WAEC not to use those examiners in marking. The return date for the hearing is next week Thursday, 8th October 2020”, Lawyer for Africa Education Watch, Kwame Quayeson, said in an interview with Ekourba Gyasi.



Reacting to the suit on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Ekourba Gyasi, Educationist, Augustine Owusu Appiah, explained that the publication of contacts of examiners is a grave mistake but the fact that the examination body issued an apology for the leakage should not be brushed aside.



According to the Educationist, the apology from WAEC should have been taken in good faith by the think tank.



” The leakage of the contacts is not dangerous. There are more dangerous things to be considered by the think tank other than an error. It would even a Herculean task to call all these contacts to identify who is marking your wards paper," he added.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.