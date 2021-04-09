Leading a country is about consistency not promises – Charles Bissue

General News of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Western Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Charles Bissue has posited that his party has been successful in appealing to Ghanaians because of its political consistency.



According to him, the only party in Ghana which is well regarded for consistency and goodwill is the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“Leading a country is not all about promises but consistency and that earns you the goodwill of the people. Unilever has been with us for a while now and we always go for their products and even named every toothpaste Pepsodent because of the brand’s consistency and that is the NPP. When we talk about consistency and goodwill then it is the NPP. We have been consistent with Ghanaians right from our 2008 campaign till now and our message has remained consistent, Ghana first”.



Speaking in an interview with Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah, host of the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, Charles Bissue noted that the NPP carrying a consistent message of 1D1F, Free Senior High School is what got them to win and maintain the presidency.



“When we launched our campaign for election 2020, we didn’t add new things but we made it into a development plan which focuses on making policies we have already rolled out stronger and better”.



Addressing the opposition’s style of leadership, he argued they (NDC) are full of inconsistencies with their manifesto for the 2020 election campaign being an example.



“The NDC named their manifesto the People’s Manifesto because they put ideas directly of the people in there, so they claim. But one thing we all know is that each party has its own ideologies and their manifesto needs to be in line with that. As a party, you should rather research on and put together a manifesto that sits with your ideology and that is what the NPP has always done and given us sustenance”, he added.



