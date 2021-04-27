Lawyer shreds age argument being made against Kissi Agyebeng

General News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Private legal practitioner Kissi Agyebeng who has been nominated to be the next Special Prosecutor pending his vetting and approval by Parliament is more than qualified for the position, a senior lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) and a private legal practitioner, Mr Godwin Adagewine, has said.



Mr Adagewine has, therefore, dismissed the age arguments being advanced against the nomination of 43-year-old Mr Agyebeng



He told Dzifa Bampoh on the First Take on 3FM Tuesday, April 27 that per the number of years he has practised as a lawyer, the nominee is qualified to be a justice of the Supreme Court hence, is also qualified to be Special Prosecutor.



His comments come on the heels of claims by Former Lawmaker for Tamale Central Inusah Fuseini that Mr Agyebeng is too young for the position.



Mr Fuseini told TV3’s Emmanuel Samani on the Mid Day news on Tuesday, April 27 that “I was taken aback because the office is very demanding. The office has associated risks and there is huge expectation in the office



“There is a convention that said such offices require mature minds."



“If you look at Amidu with soo many years at the bar, former Attorney general even he had to fight interference.”



But Godwin Adagewine told Dzifa that “The law doesn’t say that a person must have a certain minimum age to be eligible for appointment as the Special Prosecutor unless I am wrong.



“Secondly, given the number of years he has spent at the bar, Kissi Agyebeng qualifies to be a Supreme Court judge and if he is not that too young to be a Supreme Court judge, I don’t see he can be too young to be Special Prosecutor.”



He further said he didn’t expect Mr Agyebeng to be nominated for the post because he is largely a private sector person.



“I dint not think that in the appointment of a special prosecutor someone like Kissi Agyebeng would have readily come to mind because he has been largely a private sector person and I didn’t expect that this assignment would have been something that would be coming to him this soon.”



Mr Agyebeng will step into one of the most scrutinised roles in public office in Ghana but his background suggests he has had experience of being in the limelight for some time.



From lecturing for years at the Ghana Law School to his well-documented travels on his private Instagram page, representation of some of the most popular names in media and sports, the Kwahu native has been very much in the public space.



Agyebeng has been practising law for some time but it wasn’t until he represented former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan that he was thrown into the media space. In 2015, he represented Gyan in the case in which Sarah Kwablah sued Gyan of rape and sodomy.



Before then in 2014, Agyebeng had been Gyan’s public voice and face when the former Sunderland player was accused of sacrifice killing after his friend and musician Castro disappeared in an accident on the Volta River in Ada. As the accusations went on, Agyebeng addressed a press conference in Accra where he accused the media of “wild allegations and rumours … ranging from the absurd – of the imputation of criminality to [Gyan] in the sense that he either murdered Castro or had him kidnapped – and ending with the ludicrous – that he sacrificed him spiritually to enhance his career.



“We have been silent while these wild allegations and rumours have been peddled in the media. We have been silent not because we are concealing anything or that we do not feel the need to fully state what, from our reckoning, had happened in Ada. We have been silent because we did not want to interfere with police investigations,” the statement said.



Agyebeng has also represented investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in the many legal challenges that has sprung up against his work. That representation led to a major fall out with political, MP and businessman Kennedy Agyapong.



Agyebeng accused the MP of inciting violence against the investigative journalist Ahmed Suale who was murdered and asked the MP to be questioned. But an angry Agyapong mocked Agyebeng’s looks, called him stupid and more.



Love for travel, socks



Agyebeng clearly has a love for colourful socks and travel as his Instagram page indicates. In addition to his documented travel to several locations outside the country like Budapest, Casablanca and London, there are more than 60 photos of colourful socks.



He received Bachelor of Laws (LLB), from the University of Ghana in May 2001. Where he obtained First-class honours. He has also received the Bentsi-Enchill Award for Best Graduating Law Student.



He also did a professional Law Course (2001-2003) at the Ghana School of Law, Accra, Ghana. He also obtained a Master of Laws (LLM) – marine and environmental law, received May 2005.



Schulich School of Law, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada



In 2006, he received Master of Laws (LLM) – corporate law, securities regulation, international commercial arbitration, international economic relations (WTO) and international business transactions at the Cornell Law School, Ithaca, New York.



Mr Agyabeng also received the E N Sowah Memorial Award for Best Student in Family Law.