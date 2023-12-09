Lawyer Xavier Sosu empowers Ayi Mensah School on Human Rights Day through YoHRA initiative

General News of Saturday, 9 December 2023

In a commendable demonstration of compassion and commitment to human rights, Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, led a delegation from the Youth for Human Rights Africa (YoHRA) to Ayi Mensah Basic School in Accra on the occasion of Human Rights Day.



The YoHRA team, headed by Lawyer Xavier Sosu, delivered a substantial donation to Ayi Mensah Basic School, comprising exercise books, reading materials, football jerseys, and balls.



This philanthropic effort aimed not only to enrich the student's educational experience but also to foster a sense of community through sports engagement.



Speaking to the media, Lawyer Xavier Sosu underscored the importance of the Human Rights Day theme, "Equality, Freedom, and Justice." He emphasized the need to instil these values in the younger generation and create awareness to overcome societal challenges.



"It was important that we will come and interact with children in our community about freedom, equality and justice. This is a project I serve as President and founded in 2017 and we decided to do a Human Rights campaign in the constituency. Ghana as a society is closed and that is why some of the human rights acitivism we decide to embark on have challenges. " said Lawyer Sosu.



In addition to the material donations, Lawyer Sosu addressed the students, encouraging them to embrace the principles of freedom, equality, and justice.



He also called upon President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to expedite the passing of a bill addressing witchcraft-related issues in the country.



Headmaster of Ayi Mensah Basic School, Andrew Ofosu Essel also highlighted the prevalent challenges faced in the North, emphasizing the importance of education in overcoming intimidation.







He said, "Most of our peaopl are being intimidated especially when you go to the North. With our MP coming to educate us on our rights to education, freedom and industry we are happy to meet him today. The children are thought the rights to education, freedom and justice and they pass that learning to their parents."



The students, in turn, conveyed their appreciation to YoHRA for the generous donation. They urged parents to prioritize their children's education, discouraging child labour.







The students also called for the abolishment of witch camps, aligning with YoHRA's mission to Africanize human rights concepts and promote understanding and appreciation.



The International Human Rights Day is observed annually on December 10th. This year's theme, "Equality, Freedom, and Justice," underscores the essential principles of human rights for people worldwide.