Politics of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Source: Amos Manteaw, Contributor

Lawyer Tawiah boosts Barbara Oteng's campaign

Lawyer Tawiah presenting the items to the MP for Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency, Barbara Oteng

A constituent of Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency, Lawyer Theophilus Tawiah, a Law Lecturer at UPSA on Sunday, 15 November 2020, donated five royal motorcycles, 600 branded NPP t-shirts, and an undisclosed amount of money to the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Barbara Oteng Gyasi who doubles as Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency.



The benevolent gesture is to ensure effective day-to-day operations of the minister's campaign in Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency.



Theophilus Tawiah Esq, opined that the donation was to help ease the work of the party executives and other party members who were handicapped in terms of transportation to enable them to achieve their objective of retaining the parliamentary seat and gaining a landslide victory for President Nana Akufo Addo in the crucial December general elections.



The Law Lecturer used the occasion to admonish all Parliamentary Candidates to ensure peace before, during, and after the general elections.



Barbara Oteng Gyasi together with the Constituency first vice-chair, Mr. Anokye, Constituency Organizer, Abeiku Yankey together with other dignitaries received the donation.



The MP stated that the donation is very timely as campaigning was becoming severe and it's much welcome as it will, undoubtedly, go a long way to augment the party's efforts ahead of the elections and enhance its operations.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.