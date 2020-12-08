General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Lawyer Mercer retains Sekondi seat

Lawyer Andrew Egyapa Mercer has retained his seat as the Member of Parliament for Sekondi Constituency for the next four years.



Out of the 91 polling stations in the Constituency, Mercer won 87 with his closest rival, Charles Hagan, who stood on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), winning the rest.



Egyapa Mercer retained the seat with a total number of 17,259 votes.



Presidential



NPP: 17,807

NDC: 9,789

GUM: 307

CPP: 21

GFP: 11

GCPP: 2

APC: 4

LPG: 3

PNC: 3

PPP: 5

IND: 6



Total Valid Votes: 27,961

Total Invalid Votes: 367



Parliamentary



Andrew Agyapa Mercer (NPP): 17, 259



Charles Hagan (NDC): 10,310



Eleanor Appiah (GUM): 468



Total Valid Cast: 28,087

Total Invalid Votes: 237



Since the creation of the Sekondi Constituency seat in 1992, the National Democratic Congress have won it only once – in 1992 and have since lost it to the New Patriotic Party in subsequent elections.

