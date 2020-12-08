You are here: HomeNews2020 12 08Article 1128965

Lawyer Mercer retains Sekondi seat

Andrew Egyapa Mercer casting his vote Andrew Egyapa Mercer casting his vote

Lawyer Andrew Egyapa Mercer has retained his seat as the Member of Parliament for Sekondi Constituency for the next four years.

Out of the 91 polling stations in the Constituency, Mercer won 87 with his closest rival, Charles Hagan, who stood on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), winning the rest.

Egyapa Mercer retained the seat with a total number of 17,259 votes.

Presidential

NPP: 17,807
NDC: 9,789
GUM: 307
CPP: 21
GFP: 11
GCPP: 2
APC: 4
LPG: 3
PNC: 3
PPP: 5
IND: 6

Total Valid Votes: 27,961
Total Invalid Votes: 367

Parliamentary

Andrew Agyapa Mercer (NPP): 17, 259

Charles Hagan (NDC): 10,310

Eleanor Appiah (GUM): 468

Total Valid Cast: 28,087
Total Invalid Votes: 237

Since the creation of the Sekondi Constituency seat in 1992, the National Democratic Congress have won it only once – in 1992 and have since lost it to the New Patriotic Party in subsequent elections.

