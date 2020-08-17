Regional News of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Lawyer John Kumah encourages youth to delve into agriculture

Lawyer John Kumah, is NPP's Parliamentary candidate for the Ejisu constituency

Renowned lawyer, entrepreneur and the New Patriotic Party(NPP)’s Candidate elect for the Ejisu constituency, John Kumah, has urged the youth to delve into the agricultural field, as it is a very beneficial venture.



Interviewed via phone call on Y102.5FM Kumasi on the Youth Day Celebration, the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Program(NEIP), Lawyer Kumah, promised to develop the agricultural sector and promote entrepreneurship in the Ejisu constituency if he is voted into power come 2020 elections.



Also, as the CEO of Youth Enterprise Support(YES), he aims to extend the reach of his Greenhouse Project, which has already been introduced in the constituency to draw more of the youth to venture into agriculture.



“Agriculture brings a lot of benefit to every society and of course, when we say agriculture, we’re not talking only about the cutlass and hoe farming."



"There are so many extensions and innovations in agriculture now and I want to encourage young people to look at the possible potential in agriculture for their own future."



"Not only that, but we are also encouraging all kinds of farming activities with innovation and many young people will be encouraged to extend to agriculture”, the lawyer said.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.