Late TV Africa News Editor Nii Tettey Ablorh to be buried on September 9

General News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: Freeman Domey Blay, Contributor

The Tetse Nii Bortey Kofi Frankwa, Nungua Mankralo Shuonotalo and Oyibi Gonten Mantse also the Funeral Committee Chairman for Michael Nii Tettey Ablorh, has outlined some programmes towards the final funeral rites.



He revealed that, on the 4th of September 2023, Nii Tettey Ablorh's casket would be presented to the family to enable them to prepare other customary rites.



Days after, the Princesses and Prince would pay their respect to the TV Africa Star for what he had done for them when alive.



However, on the 7th of September 2023, both the Church and the Traditional Authorities would work hand in hand to organize a befitting Tribute Night, where they would share their experience on Nii Ablorh.



Then, on the 8th of September, 2023 which is Friday, his body would arrive at his family home for other necessary rites to be performed.



On Saturday 9th of September 2023, Michael Nii Tettey Ablorh would be laid in state at Nungua Presbyterian Park where the general public would pay their last respect to him.



According to Nungua Mankralo Shuonotalo, Nii Ablorh have been a close partner as both have worked together for 10 years of his Installations a Chief added that, the two were from the same house together with the Gborbu Wulomo.



He disclosed that, Nii Ablorh comes from a Royal family and that, both have been working together to ensure that the Gadangme Traditional rites are preserved, observed and visible for all Ghanaians to see.



Tetse Nii Bortey hinted that most works of Micheal Nii Tettey Ablorh are predominantly about the Gadangme Traditions and customs practices, stretching from Accra to Ada and to Gadangme lands of which he has been part of the process.



"Ablor has been my backbone in everything that I do and to me, I see his death as a big loss but, I console myself with the fact that it is God who gives and it is the same God who takes".



Nii Ablorh passed away on Sunday May 7, 2023 at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) after a short illness.



Among the bereaved personalities include; Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru III, Ga Mantse, King Prof. Odaifio Welentsi III, Paramount Chief of Nungua Traditional Area, Wor Lumor Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru, Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, Overlord of the Gadangme State, Obrempong Nungma Nii Alabi Dzenge VI, Nungua Mankralo, and Nii lb 9 Doku III, Gbese Sonmenaa Weku Nukpa.







