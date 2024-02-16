Last minute change 'could make a difference' – Freddie Blay makes U-turn

General News of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, is of the view that even though the recent reshuffle has come in late, the new crop of ministers could cause a change.



He is of the view that it is better late than never.



Speaking to TV3 in an interview, Freddie Blay indicated that even though calls for the reshuffle earlier were justified, the president gave a cogent reason why he could not reshuffle ministers earlier and that needed to be respected.



“At that time, the president made it clear with his cabinet and had some interaction with some Members of Parliament that we are in the midst of a programme, an IMF programme, where there was a need for continuity and honestly, Ken to him was doing quite well. He was handling negotiations very well.



"We have ten months until the general elections and I agree with you. But change even at the last minute, even in a football game, could make a difference,” he said.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced a reshuffle of his ministers on Valentine’s Day. Some Ministers were shown the exit while others were sent to head new ministries.