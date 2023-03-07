Lassa fever: Kennedy Agyapong sponsors fumigation of major Markets in Kumasi

Regional News of Tuesday, 7 March 2023

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has honoured calls by some residents in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti region (A/R), to fumigate various market centres in the city against the spread of Lassa fever, Purefmonline.com reports.



Kennedy Agyapong, who has over the years led the charge in ensuring quality healthcare delivery across the country through various philanthropic activities of his, on the occasion of Ghana's 66th independence anniversary on March 6, 2023, responded to calls on him and sponsored the fumigation of some market areas in Kumasi against the spread of the Lassa fever.



Market centres like Atasemanso, Santasi, Patasi, Kwadaso Estate, Ahodwo, and others benefited from this activity.



Kennedy Agyapong's campaign team led the exercise in Kumasi.



The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has reported that the country has recorded 13 active cases of Lassa Fever, with one registered death.



Speaking with Purefmonline.com when reached via phone on his decision to sponsor the fumigation event to mark Ghana's 66th independence anniversary, Kennedy Agyapong responded, "The backbone of every country is its human resource. Human life is precious and must be preserved at all cost.



"As a key health advocate and having health matters on my heart, I seek to make sure that we all have good health and live to enjoy the fruit of our labour. We can't lose our people to Lassa fever when we can prevent the spread. So it was an easy decision for me to make when the market women called on me to sponsor the fumigation of some market centres in Kumasi.



"I stand for quality health. Preventing health challenges before it strikes. This is why I urge all Ghanaians to support my ambition to achieve a better, healthier, and more resilient future for our beloved country."



"Today's fumigation exercise is aimed at stopping the spread of Lassa fever and protecting our mothers and families in the market centres. Together we can do it. We will end the spread", Kennedy Agyapong intimated.







