Lands and Natural Resources Minister leads delegation to Akwasidei festival

Regional News of Sunday, 16 May 2021

Source: Public Relations Unit - MLNR

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor led a delegation from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to attend the Akwasidei festival at the Menhyia Palace in Kumasi.



The Akwasidei festival is used to among others honour the Ashanti independence struggle.



It was first celebrated during the attainment of Statehood by the Ashanti Kingdom after it defeated the Denkyira's in the battle of Feyiase.



The Hon Minister will use the occasion to express his utmost appreciation to the King of Ashanti, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his immense support over the years particularly when he Graced the Regional Consultative Dialogue on small scale mining held in Kumasi last week Wednesday.



The Minister's entourage includes a Deputy Minister-Designate for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Benito Owusu Bio.



